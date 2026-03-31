Metro Atlanta mother turning to donating eggs, surrogacy to make ends meet for family

(CBS News) – Her husband sprang into action, becoming an Uber driver, making deliveries, and working for a local gym. They’ve both been looking for jobs. However, because nothing has materialized, Harris is making plans to become an egg donor and a surrogate mother. She hopes to make as much as $80,000, just enough to dig her family out of a financial hole.

“It wasn’t even a second thought,” Harris said. “And pregnancy was not easy. And I am a woman over 40, so it really isn’t easy. But they were okay to accept people, I think until 45.” (Read More)