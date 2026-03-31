Meet the Man Making Music With His Brain Implant

(Wired) – Galen Buckwalter says brain-computer interfaces will have to be enjoyable to use if the technology is going to be successful.

Buckwalter has been a quadriplegic since a diving accident at age 16 left him paralyzed from the chest down. The six chips in his brain, made by Blackrock Neurotech, read activity from his neurons and decode movement intention. They enable him to operate a computer with his thoughts, feel sensation in his fingers that he had lost, and, more recently, make music with his mind. (Read More)