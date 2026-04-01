A Secret History of Psychosis

(NYT) – Cohen Miles-Rath heard voices telling him to kill his father. After they passed, he spent years retracing the path of his delusions.

His memoir, “Mending Reality: An Advocate’s Existential Journey With Mental Health,” was published last summer by Post Hill Press. In it, he describes being overtaken by a sense of mission that blotted out both fear and pain; he describes navigating a world swarming with presences that were undetectable to those around him.

This responsibility is especially grave because he no longer takes antipsychotic medication. Over the course of a year after his release from jail, under the supervision of a nurse practitioner, he very slowly reduced his dose of antipsychotic medication to zero. He stopped using cannabis, which he believes contributed to his break. (Read More)