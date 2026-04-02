I wore Meta’s smartglasses for a month – and it left me feeling like a creep

(The Guardian) – Content creators love the built-in camera; sceptics call them ‘pervert glasses’. Do we really need any more hi-tech wearables, even with a voice assistant that sounds like Judi Dench?

Over the next decade, predicts the Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, smartglasses will gradually become “the main way we do computing”, fulfilling many of the same functions as smartphones – taking photos, playing music, making calls, giving directions. For people who wear glasses, Zuckerberg has suggested, the upgrade is a no-brainer, bundling more features into an essential accessory. And for those of us who don’t, it is only a matter of time. In 2025, Meta sold more than 7m pairs globally.

Are they really the future, bringing us the benefits of tech without the tyranny of screens, or will they trap us deeper in the digital world? To see for myself, I wore a pair for a month. (Read More)