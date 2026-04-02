(NYT) – States ranging from California to Utah are taking steps to place guardrails on the technology even after the president ordered them to stop.

The battle over who should regulate A.I. is turning into an epic clash between Mr. Trump and the states, as anxiety has soared over the technology’s potential effects on jobs, education, national security and child safety.

States have increasingly taken matters into their own hands, introducing dozens of bills this year to put guardrails around A.I. Already, more than 100 state laws ban chatbots for young users, mandate system testing for security risks and broadly protect copyrighted materials from being scraped into A.I. systems. (Read More)