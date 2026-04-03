Maine Is About to Become the First State to Ban New Data Centers

April 3, 2026

A data center in Northern Ireland

(WSJ) – Legislation that could be enacted this spring would pause construction of large new data centers until November 2027

Maine is poised to freeze large data-center construction, which would make it the first state to enact such a measure as communities across the U.S. grapple with fallout from the boom in artificial intelligence.

The Maine bill calls for a ban on major new data-center construction until November 2027, so the state can assess the impact of such development on the environment and electricity grid.

The freeze would apply to data-center projects of at least 20 megawatts, which is enough energy to power more than 15,000 homes. (Read More)

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