Lilly’s Obesity Pill Approval Kicks Off New Front in Weight-Loss Drug Wars

(WSJ) – Drugmaker’s pill will take on a rival from Novo Nordisk in the booming multibillion-dollar obesity drug market

The weight-loss pill wars start now.

Eli Lilly’s once-daily pill for weight loss got approval from U.S. drug regulators Wednesday. The all-clear sets up a battle with rival Novo Nordisk, which has been selling a pill version of its Wegovy since the start of this year.

The Wegovy pill has had one of the best drug launches in history. Now that the Food and Drug Administration has approved its pill, Lilly will seek to overtake the rival, and further its dominance of the booming $70 billion-plus market for weight-loss and diabetes drugs known as GLP-1s. (Read More)