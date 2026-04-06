Medicare dips a toe into hemp for seniors

(Axios) – For the first time, Medicare is covering some cannabis products under a pilot program that opens up more of the nearly $30 billion hemp industry to seniors.

Why it matters: The effort is part of a White House push to reschedule marijuana and tracks with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s interest in non-pharmaceutical, alternative treatments. Policy experts say it also taps into public dissatisfaction with how the health system treats chronic pain and other health problems. (Read More)