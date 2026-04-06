In Defense of Human Dignity

(Law & Liberty) – Glenn Hughes’s posthumous book is a reminder of the philosophical sources for the conception of human dignity that ought to define our political tradition.

Glenn “Chip” Hughes, longtime professor of philosophy at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio, passed away in 2024. His final work, Inherent Human Dignity: A Philosophical Meditation, published posthumously, is a résumé and summa of a lifelong intellectual and spiritual concern, which he pursued across philosophy, politics, literature, music, anthropology, and more, guided by the pathbreaking work of two twentieth-century giants, political theorist Eric Voegelin and theologian Bernard Lonergan. (Read More)