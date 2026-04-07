Over-the-counter medication abortion? These researchers say it would be safe

(NPR) – For this study, researchers surveyed 168 patients waiting to see a clinician to receive medication abortion. “If they were interested and eligible to participate in the study, they looked at a box that is kind of like a prototype packaging for what an over-the-counter medication abortion package might look like,” explains Grossman. The box took them a long time to develop, he adds, explaining that they named the prototype “MiMi” for the two medications, mifepristone and misoprostol.

Based on the information on the box, patients assessed whether they would be good candidates for the medication. Then, researchers compared the patient’s self-assessment to the assessment of the clinician they went on to see. (Read More)