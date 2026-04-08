Why obesity drugs work better for some people: these genes hold clues

(Nature) – Study of almost 28,000 people also identifies genetic variants that raise the risk of gastrointestinal side effects from GLP-1 medications.

Scientists have identified a set of genetic variants that could help to explain why responses to obesity drugs vary markedly from person to person.

One variant is associated with greater weight loss from the powerful GLP-1 medications. Others are linked to an increased risk of side effects such as nausea. The findings, published today in Nature, come from a study of almost 28,000 users of the DNA-testing service 23AndMe who reported taking weight-loss drugs. (Read More)