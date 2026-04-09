Patients Are Using Chatbots to Fight Medical Bills, With Mixed Results

(New York Times) – While chatbots like Claude and ChatGPT can help narrow the information divide between patients and providers, they can also dispense flawed advice.

At a time when health care costs top Americans’ financial worries, more patients are turning to chatbots like Claude or ChatGPT as a no-cost, do-it-yourself way to navigate problems with medical bills or insurance coverage. The trend is significant enough that the American Hospital Association has alerted its members that patients are increasingly using artificial intelligence to help dispute bills. (Read More)