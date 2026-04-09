MAID: No Evidence Base for Futility and Irremediability in Psychiatric Disorders
April 9, 2026
(Psychiatric Times) – As Canada approaches the planned implementation of their medical euthanasia program for patients with sole psychiatric illnesses, these authors make an argument as to why euthanasia should remain closed to patients with psychiatric disorders.
Unlike many other kinds of illnesses, futility or irremediability cannot be reliably resolved by clinicians in cases of psychiatric disorders, especially for any one particular individual. (Read More)