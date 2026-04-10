A tiny experiment using Artemis II astronaut cells could reshape medicine

(Washington Post) – Chips seeded with the astronauts’ bone marrow cells circled the moon to help probe how deep-space flight affects human biology.

As the four Artemis II astronauts looped around the moon this week before their return trip to Earth, so did four transparent chips, each about the size of a USB thumb drive and seeded with their bone marrow cells.

Each chip is an “avatar” — an attempt to model key aspects of the biology of Victor Glover, Jeremy Hansen, Christina Koch and Reid Wiseman, the four humans whose courage and wonder have captivated the world. (Read More)