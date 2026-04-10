Can Food Actually Be Medicine? These Doctors Say Yes

(NYT) – Prescribing produce, crafting meals: More medical schools are teaching students how to cook and use food as a tool for treating patients.

“It’s unfortunately a big misconception that medicine doesn’t have anything to do with food,” she said, chopping dill with hands she hopes will one day be delivering babies.

That the modern American medical system should view the kitchen as an extension of the doctor’s office isn’t a novel idea. But it’s riding a populist wave that merges the traditionally progressive Good Food Movement — with its focus on local food, the environment and food justice — with the largely conservative, food-centered Make America Healthy Again agenda. (Read More)