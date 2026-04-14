(WaPo) – The artificial intelligence company asked religious leaders for guidance on building a moral chatbot.

Anthropic, an artificial intelligence company valued at $380 billion, can take its pick of Silicon Valley talent thanks to the success of its chatbot, Claude. But last month, the start-up sought help from a group rarely consulted in tech circles: Christian religious leaders.

The company hosted about 15 Christian leaders from Catholic and Protestant churches, academia, and the business world at its headquarters in late March for a two-day summit that included discussion sessions and a private dinner with senior Anthropic researchers, according to four participants who spoke with The Washington Post. (Read More)