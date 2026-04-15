Dozens of AI disease-prediction models were trained on dubious data

(Nature) – The models are designed to predict someone’s risk of diabetes or stroke. A few might already have been used on patients.

Dubious data sets are being used to train artificial-intelligence models that are designed to predict people’s risk of stroke and diabetes, researchers report in a preprint on medRxiv. Some of the models seem to have been used in clinical settings although it’s not clear whether this has led to flawed diagnoses. At least two journals are investigating studies that used these data sets. (Read More)