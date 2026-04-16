Monkeys walk around a virtual world using only their thoughts
April 16, 2026
(New Scientist) – Monkeys with around 300 electrodes implanted in their brain were able to steer avatars around different virtual environments
Monkeys fitted with a brain-computer interface (BCI) successfully navigated a variety of virtual worlds using only their thoughts. Researchers hope the experiments will pave the way for people with paralysis to explore virtual worlds or more intuitively control electric wheelchairs in this one. (Read More)