Ukraine Says Russians are Surrendering to Robots

(404 Media) – Volodymyr Zelenskyy is pitching his country as a global leader in robots for war and defense. Will the world listen?

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy praised robots as the future of war in a Defense Industry Worker Day address on Monday. “For the first time in the history of this war, an enemy position was taken exclusively by unmanned platforms—ground systems and drones. The occupiers surrendered, and the operation was carried out without infantry and without losses on our side,” Zelenskyy said. (Read More)