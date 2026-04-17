The Great Ozempic Experiment

(NYT) – On Thanksgiving she ran a Turkey Trot with her daughters — her first race since the accident. She described the turnaround to me as “miraculous.” Like so many other people who are taking these drugs for intractable and varied symptoms, Ms. Schmidt had joined what we might call the great American GLP-1 experiment.

Technology moves fast, while science accumulates slowly. Humans have a history of rushing ahead with new technology, well before understanding how it affects us. (Just think of smartphones and ultraprocessed foods.) Still, GLP-1s may be a medical first: a blockbuster drug class, enthusiastically taken up by millions, not for one or a few uses but, it appears, a multitude. (Read More)