When the Room Spins: Researchers Learn More About Vertigo—and How to Treat It

(WSJ) – While many ER visits for dizziness result in expensive CT scans and sedatives, researchers are finding there are more-effective options

Of the many age-related problems that pose a risk to adults in midlife and beyond, so-called vestibular and balance disorders can be especially dangerous—and joy-depriving—because they increase the risk of falls and fractures and can lead people to restrict their own movement for fear of triggering another episode. According to research at Northwestern University, vertigo and dizziness account for about one in 30 emergency-room visits, and the average patient is just over 50 years old.

Now, researchers are learning more about why these episodes happen, how to differentiate more-common causes from more-serious issues, and which treatments can prevent or reduce recurrence, including specialized physical therapy. (Read More)