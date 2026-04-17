(WSJ) – The number of octogenarians is growing and they have big ideas for spending, healthcare and housing

The first of the youth-obsessed baby boomers turn 80 this year, including President Trump, and they want to shake up old age.

Having reached octogenarian levels, a generation that shaped much of our past is shaping the future of aging for themselves and those who follow. They want better healthcare and housing, cures for dementia and a say in when to die. New professions and products will appear. Their massive spending will shift and innovators will follow. (Read More)