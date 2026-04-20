(NYT) – Ukraine is using unmanned ground vehicles armed with bombs, guns or rockets to carry out attacks and keep its soldiers out of harm’s way.

As the remotely controlled vehicles approached the enemy soldiers, an aerial drone flew in and dropped a bomb to help clear a path. One of the robots then rushed in and blew itself up, while the others held back, monitoring the position.

A sheet of cardboard appeared above a trench. “We want to surrender,” it read. Two Russian soldiers then stepped out and walked to Ukrainian lines to be taken as prisoners of war.

The assault, captured on video last summer, shows how Ukraine is pioneering a new way of war, its leaders say. (Read More)