As measles takes toll on kids, anti-vaxxers have change of heart

(Bloomberg via MSN) – Measles has been spreading in the US, reaching infection levels not seen in decades and threatening the country’s elimination status. This year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded 1,748 infections as of April 17 — a rate that’s far outpacing last year’s total — though public health experts say the national numbers are likely a gross undercount.

For some vaccine-hesitant parents like Jennings, who’ve been goaded by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., watching an outbreak rip through their state has made the deadly realities of the disease more concrete. They’re starting to question their own deeply held beliefs and the conspiracy theories that fueled them. And in several measles hotspots, enough of them are quietly changing their minds on the MMR shot that it’s slowing down the outbreaks. (Read More)