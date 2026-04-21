Placebo effect can work as well as real medicine – but your body may need permission to use it
April 21, 2026
(The Conversation) – The first time the placebo effect really got under my skin was when I read that roughly one-third of people with irritable bowel syndrome improve on placebo treatments alone. Usually this statistic is presented as a fascinating quirk of medicine. My reaction was anger.
Humanity possesses an extremely effective treatment, with essentially zero side effects – and patients need someone else’s permission to use it. (Read More)