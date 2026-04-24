For Dementia Patients, AI Can Be a Good, Non-Judgmental Listener

(WSJ) – Cognitive exercises offered by a bot named Sunny, paired with telehealth visits, can be ‘physical therapy for the brain’

NewDays requires patients to have telehealth visits, usually every two weeks, with its staff of doctors, then talk to Sunny via a website in between the appointments. During the telehealth visits, staff will instruct patients on cognitive exercises, which they can then practice with the bot.

Co-founder Daniel Kelly likens the approach to physical therapy for the brain. He also says the technology relieves some traditional pain points. Often, loved ones take notes during appointments and conduct the practice sessions between visits, Kelly says. “We don’t put the burden on the caregiver. We rely on the AI to do that.” (Read More)