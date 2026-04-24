‘Clearly me’: AI drama accused of stealing faces

(AFP via 24 France) – Christine Li is a model and influencer, but not an actor, so when she saw herself playing a cruel character in a Chinese microdrama she felt bewildered, then angry and afraid.

The 26-year-old is one of two people who told AFP their likenesses were cast without consent in the AI-generated show “The Peach Blossom Hairpin”, which ran on Hongguo, a major microdrama app owned by Tiktok parent company ByteDance. (Read More)