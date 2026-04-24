A ‘Barbaric’ Problem in American Hospitals Is Only Getting Bigger

(KFF Health News) – Patients are getting stuck in the emergency department for days while waiting for a spot in an inpatient ward.

We had already learned the hard way that if you need admission to the hospital, you can remain in the emergency department — in the hallway or a curtained bay on a hard stretcher or in a makeshift holding area — for more than 24 hours, even for days, while waiting for a real hospital bed. In this limbo state, you’re technically admitted to the hospital, but still located in the physical domain of the ER. And the rules governing acceptable care and safety measures become much less clear. (Read More)