The AI Industry Is Discovering That the Public Hates It

(The New Republic) – If there was any doubt over the brewing public backlash to this technology, the last few weeks have erased it.

These numbers and actions point in the same direction: a rapidly growing populist backlash toward AI, which tech journalist Jasmine Sun defined as “a worldview in which AI is viewed not only as a normal technology, but an elite political project to be resisted … a thing manufactured by out-of-touch billionaires and pushed onto an unwilling public.”

Naturally, violence is never an answer, nor is it a politically effective tactic. But you also cannot ignore how the tone-deaf public messaging of the AI industry has helped to contribute to this reaction. (Read More)