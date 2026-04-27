(Rest of World) – New research shows Americans are far less excited about AI — and far less trusting of regulators — than their counterparts across Asia.

As AI adoption increases globally, anxiety about AI is rising — but so is optimism about its benefits, according to a recent study from Stanford University’s Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence center. Not in the U.S. To the prompt, “products and services using AI make me excited,” only 38% of respondents in the U.S. said yes, in comparison to 84% in China. Southeast Asians are among the most optimistic about AI, with 80% of Indonesians, 77% of Malaysians, and 79% of Thais agreeing. (Read More)