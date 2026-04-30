What should we do when a chatbot behaves like a criminal?

(New York Times) – This month, Sam Altman, OpenAI’s co-founder and chief executive, apologized to the people of Tumbler Ridge. “While I know that words can never be enough,” Altman wrote, “I believe an apology is necessary to recognize the harm and irreversible loss your community has suffered.”

The apology is important, but it is not enough, and saying it is not enough does not make it enough. Legal accountability is necessary, and legal accountability is coming for the A.I. industry, even in the absence of congressional legislation and presidential regulation. The common law is about to wallop the A.I. industry. (Read More)