UT Dallas class uses Minecraft to help students get into medical school
May 4, 2026
(KERA News) – The class is Experiential Medical Reasoning, designed to help these students like 22 year old Sahar Bavandi pass the MCAT, the test needed for acceptance into medical school.
Even though Bavandi had never played Minecraft before, she adapted rapidly and likes it. She said the game has helped her visualize hospital settings, equipment and people that she would otherwise not be familiar with. (Read More)