Married Adults Are Less Likely to Get Cancer Than Singles, Study Suggests

(WSJ) – Support systems and spouses reminding partners to take care of themselves may contribute

Marriage is linked to a lower risk of developing cancer, recent research found.

A study of more than 4 million cancer cases in the U.S. found that cancer rates were about 68% higher among men who have never married compared with those who have. For never-married women, the relationship was even more pronounced, with cancer rates roughly 83% higher, according to research published recently in the journal Cancer Research Communications. (Read More)