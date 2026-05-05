US healthcare marketplaces shared citizenship and race data with ad tech giants
May 5, 2026
(Tech Crunch) – Almost all of the 20 U.S. state government-run health insurance marketplaces shared residents’ application information with advertising and tech giants, including Google, LinkedIn, Meta, and Snap, according to a new investigation by Bloomberg.
The report drives home the privacy problems created by pixel-sized trackers, which allow website owners to collect information about their visitors, often for web analytics and identifying bugs. (Read More)