Hantavirus cruise ship heads for Spain’s Canary Islands as officials race to trace victims’ contacts

(CNN) – The hantavirus-hit cruise ship MV Hondius departed Cape Verde for Tenerife on Wednesday, as authorities rush to trace anyone who may have come into contact with the virus.

The journey from the archipelago nation off Africa’s west coast to Spain’s Canary Islands is expected to take three and a half days, the Spanish Ministry of Health told CNN.

The ship’s departure came soon after three people were evacuated from the vessel. (Read More)