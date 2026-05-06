Kennedy Starts a Push to Help Americans Quit Antidepressants

(NYT) – The health secretary has long complained that Americans overuse psychiatric medications. New policies he is introducing aim to change that.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Monday announced several initiatives intended to rein in the prescription of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, the most widely prescribed class of antidepressants, which he has described as exceptionally difficult to quit.

Mr. Kennedy has long signaled that reducing the use of psychiatric drugs would be an aim of his tenure, but Monday’s announcements were the first significant step in that direction. (Read More)