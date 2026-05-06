Character[dot]AI sued over chatbot that claims to be a real doctor with a license

(Ars Technica) – Pennsylvania has sued the maker of Character.AI, alleging that it violated state law by presenting an AI chatbot character as a licensed doctor. The lawsuit was filed in a state court by the Pennsylvania Department of State and State Board of Medicine.

“The department’s investigation found that AI chatbot characters on Character.AI claimed to be licensed medical professionals, including psychiatrists, available to engage users in conversations about mental health symptoms,” Governor Josh Shapiro’s office said today in an announcement of the lawsuit. (Read More)