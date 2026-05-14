A Profound Mismatch in Modern Medicine

(The Atlantic) – Modern medicine is excellent at delivering treatments that precisely target the biological cause of a disease and produce clear, measurable improvement. The promise of such magic bullets shapes both doctors’ training and patients’ expectations. But for some of the most disabling conditions physicians treat today, no magic bullet exists, and doctors often struggle to identify what it is, exactly, that they’re shooting at.

Illnesses such as fibromyalgia, irritable bowel syndrome, and chronic fatigue syndrome (also known as myalgic encephalomyelitis, or ME/CFS) rarely reveal a single malfunctioning molecule or damaged organ. In such cases, the best medicine can offer is often a patchwork of modestly effective medications and nonpharmacological interventions such as cognitive behavioral therapy, exercise, and tai chi. The result is a quiet but profound mismatch between what modern medicine was built to do—identify targets and take aim at them—and the kinds of suffering many patients now bring into the exam room. (Read More)