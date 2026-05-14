Hantavirus Doesn’t Spread Easily, but Officials May Be Downplaying Risks

(NYT) – The virus is clearly far less contagious than the coronavirus, scientists agree, but they have found cases where it spread among people without direct contact.

“It’s important to be honest scientifically and communicate that, because otherwise you lose credibility,” said Steven Bradfute, a viral immunologist and hantavirus expert at the University of New Mexico.

In an interview, Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization, acknowledged that officials have emphasized close contact as the way the virus spreads to avoid panicking people over rarer possibilities. (Read More)