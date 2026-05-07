The Longevity Secrets Helping Athletes Blow Past the Limits of Age

(NYT) – With cutting-edge sports medicine and sci-fi gadgetry, more and more athletes are figuring out how to extend their careers.

All pro athletes eventually reckon with their sports mortality and shift into career-extension mode, but that shift is happening earlier than ever. So many players have succeeded in blowing past the old biological limits that the maniacal pursuit of self-optimization has become routine for athletes of all ages. New technologies and techniques have revolutionized sports medicine, from surgical intervention to nutrition to mental health, even as some of these strategies feel more sci-fi than scientific. (Read More)