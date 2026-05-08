Here’s how technology transformed babymaking

(MIT Technology Review) – Tech advances not only made IVF safer and more effective; they fundamentally changed the way we think about our reproduction.

In recent years, we’ve had reports of babies born with DNA from three people, babies born following “IVF on wheels,” babies born from decades-old embryos, and even babies “conceived” with the aid of a sperm-injecting robot.

The technology has also had a huge social impact. It has allowed for changes in the structure of families and provided more reproductive choices for would-be parents. So this week, let’s consider the technologies that have transformed babymaking. (Read More)