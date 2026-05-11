How Anthropic’s Mythos Threw the White House AI Strategy Into Chaos

(WSJ) – The April call, which followed a White House briefing that played a role in sparking Vance’s concern over the latest AI model capabilities, set in motion a chaotic administration response to Mythos that threatens to increase government oversight of AI and overhaul the administration’s tech agenda. The concern expressed by Vance, paired with other moves by the White House to get involved in the rollout of AI models, marks a shift from previous language about winning the AI race against China and removing barriers to deploying models.

The White House is weighing an executive order that could create a formal oversight process for the most-advanced models. (Read More)