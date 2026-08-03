A 2-Year-Old’s Drowning and a Fight Over the Line Between Life and Death

(NYT) – A Texas family sued to stop a hospital from testing whether their child was brain-dead. Opposition to the test has been gaining support from anti-abortion activists.

Paramedics performed CPR to try to revive her. And finally, a faint heartbeat returned, but not enough to stimulate a pulse in her wrist. She was put on a ventilator at a Houston-area hospital, and doctors overseeing her care thought she was brain-dead.

But her family believed she could recover, and the Camps’ resistance to a test to confirm the brain death diagnosis reflects the newest front in a continuing legal and moral struggle over when life ends. (Read More)