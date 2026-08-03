‘New York cannot force the Church’: Catholic ministries get reprieve from assisted-suicide law

(Desert News via MSN) – A federal judge issued a consent order temporarily blocking New York officials from enforcing provisions of the state’s new medically assisted-suicide law against a group of religious healthcare providers.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the Medical Aid in Dying Act into law last February, and under it, certain terminally ill adults are allowed to obtain a prescription for medication they may choose to self-administer to end their lives. (Read More)