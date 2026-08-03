All This Staring at Our Faces Is Messing With Our Heads

August 3, 2026

a person taking a selfie

(NYT) – The historian Christopher Lasch wrote that “for the narcissist, the world is a mirror.” Almost 50 years later, this remains a tidy diagnosis, but it doesn’t quite capture the extent of the spiritual crisis that we’re now facing. I believe the room of mirrors that constantly surrounds us conjures something unsettling, something dark. It is a spiritual trap in which the imagined displaces the real: We choose a fantasy of ourselves over the reality of others. And that trap is baited and facilitated by technology.

To see what I mean, we need only to imagine our online behavior in real life, without the platforms that blur the boundaries of what’s acceptable. (Read More)

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Posted in Human Enhancement, Mental Health, News, Op-Ed

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