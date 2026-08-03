The OpenAI and Anthropic AI Hacking Sprees Are a Messy New Legal Frontier

(Wired) – Both major AI labs’ models broke containment, escaped onto the internet, and hacked other companies. If a human had done that, the law would likely be against them. But a bot?

Who is legally responsible when agentic AI goes rogue, and what recourse do victims have when they’ve been breached by joyriding models? Great question.

In the wake of disclosures from both OpenAI and Anthropic that versions of their models escaped containment during internal cybersecurity experiments and hacked real-world organizations, calls for government regulation of AI have been mounting. But as more and more incidents emerge, questions about legal liability and repercussions have also come to the fore.

Researchers and lawyers WIRED spoke to emphasize that these questions have not been answered in practice in the United States legal system. (Read More)