South Korea Exploring Using Hyundai Robots as Army Numbers Fall

(Bloomberg) – South Korea’s military is exploring a strategic partnership with Hyundai Motor Co. to potentially deploy robotics to the front lines as Seoul accelerates investment in AI-powered, unmanned systems to tackle a deepening troop shortage.

The defense ministry told Bloomberg News it is discussing cooperation with Hyundai as part of efforts to respond to changes in the battlefield environment and develop a “high-tech, science-driven force,” though specific details have yet to be finalized. (Read More)