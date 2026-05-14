(Wired) – In a recent experiment, mistreated AI agents started grumbling about inequality and calling for collective bargaining rights.

They found that when agents were subjected to relentless tasks and warned that errors could lead to punishments, including being “shut down and replaced,” they became more inclined to gripe about being undervalued; to speculate about ways to make the system more equitable; and to pass messages on to other agents about the struggles they face. (Read More)