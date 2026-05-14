What is PCOS, what are the symptoms and treatment, and why is it being renamed PMOS?

(The Guardian) – Polycystic ovary syndrome is being relabelled polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome to correct the misconception that it is solely a gynaecological disease that creates ovarian cysts. Here’s what you need to know about the condition

It’s a multifaceted condition that can affect women differently but symptoms tend to begin in late adolescence. As the NHS notes, these can include irregular or no periods, irregular ovulation, extra facial or body hair, acne, weight gain and hair loss from the head. (Read More)