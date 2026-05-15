The Supreme Court keeps abortion pill mifepristone available by telehealth

(NPR) – The Supreme Court decided to keep the status quo in place for medication abortion access Thursday.

The high court’s order means the abortion pill mifepristone will remain available via telehealth as a case brought by Louisiana against the Food and Drug Administration proceeds through the lower courts.

The Supreme Court stayed a May 1 ruling from the New Orleans-based, U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals which would have banned mifepristone from being mailed. The appeals court ruling would have applied to the whole country, not just states like Louisiana that have abortion bans. (Read More)